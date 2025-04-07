Three major technology projects completed by Startline in last 12 months

Three major new projects completed during the last year are placing Startline Motor Finance among the sector’s technological leaders.

Paul Burgess, CEO, explained: ‘In our view, technology is becoming more and more of a differentiator in motor finance, and the moves we have made bring greater speed, accuracy and security to key elements of the whole process.’

First is a new business portal that has seen payout times for motor finance reduced by 40%. It consists of a digital postbox for dealers to submit documentation easily and securely; API integrations that mean dealers and introducers can access Startline’s systems directly rather than using email; and a new internal platform that automatically places applications in the most efficient order possible for review.

Burgess said: ‘We believe that motor finance should be an enabler to car sales rather than a hurdle and part of that approach is ensuring that once a positive decision has been made, the payout is processed as quickly as possible. The new portal is a genuine step forward in this area.’

Project number two is advanced eSign technology with all applicants now undergoing a biometric identity and verification check. The customer is asked to take a selfie of themselves and their driving licence or other photographic ID, and facial recognition tools compare the two sources.

Burgess said: ‘This technology is impressive, with algorithms extracting biometric data from the selfie and comparing it to the image on the driving licence to determine whether the signer is genuine. Fraud during motor finance applications is rare but this provides a new layer of security, and delivers a fast and easy online eSign process for applicants.’

Finally, the third initiative is a range of process automation improvements, which have been delivering results across a range of key customer service metrics.

Burgess said: ‘Faster, easier and more accurate online processes mean better motor finance results for all, and the three investments we made last year all reflect this thinking. Further projects of this kind are in course in 2025 and planned for beyond which if anything, are even more ambitious, and we are looking forward to showing these developments to dealers.

About Startline Motor Finance

Founded in 2013, Startline is one of the UK’s leading motor finance companies, providing flexible solutions to around half of the top 50 franchise dealers and 70% of the top 50 independent car retailers measured by turnover, as well as accounting for more than 2% of the motor finance market by volume. It aims to deliver market-defining levels of customer service, compliance, innovation and insight. The company is headquartered in Glasgow where it employs more than 200 people and has a comprehensive sales presence throughout the whole of the UK.

For further details visit startlinemotorfinance.com.