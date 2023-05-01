Top 10 fastest-selling used cars in April list dominated by SUVs

SUVs dominated a list of the fastest-selling used cars in April.

Data revealed exclusively to Car Dealer by eBay Motors Group shows high-riders took eight out of the top 10 spaces, with the model type flying off dealer forecourts last month.

Only the Mazda 3 hatchback and Isuzu D-Max weren’t SUVs in the list.

The Hyundai Tucson was the fastest-selling car in April, taking 22.8 days to shift on average.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, told Car Dealer: ‘Used SUVs continued to hit the sweet spot on Motors.co.uk in April, accounting for eight of the top 10 fastest sellers, with the Hyundai Tucson averaging just over three weeks on dealer forecourts.

‘The rate of sale is impressive, as the overall average for all vehicles tracked by our Market View was 39 days.

‘The speed of sale achieved by our top 10 shows the appetite for compact and sub-compact SUVs remains as strong as ever, with buyers factoring in as much practicality and comfort as possible for their bucks – key considerations at a time when their spending power is under pressure.

‘Against the backdrop of supply shortages, the ongoing challenge for dealers is sourcing sufficient volumes of SUVs to satisfy strong consumer demand, and this is where keen pricing and online visibility will continue to generate fast sales.’

The news comes a week after used car valuations experts Cap HPI told Car Dealer values dropped by 1 one per cent in April.

Electric cars were the worst performing with values dropping 4.7 per cent, petrol cars dropped 0.8 per cent and diesels fell back 0.9 per cent.

Cap HPI director Derren Martin explained April was a month when used car values traditionally dropped due to a large influx of supply from part exchanges in March.

In the video, which you can watch above, he said: ‘In general, the average during April is a 1.4 or 1.6 per cent ish drop, so we’re on the positive side of that.

‘Anyone suggesting this is the start of a big sort of drop I would say to them that is definitely not not going to happen.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars April 2023

1. Hyundai Tucson

Average days to sell: 22.8

2. Vauxhall Mokka X

Average days to sell: 24.9

3. Mazda CX-5

Average days to sell: 25.2

4. Skoda Kodiaq

Average days to sell: 26.6

5. Mazda 3

Average days to sell: 26.8

6. Skoda Karoq

Average days to sell: 27.4

7. Kia Sportage

Average days to sell: 27.6

8. Jeep Renegade

Average days to sell: 27.7

9. Isuzu D-Max

Average days to sell: 27.8

10. Jaguar E-Pace

Average days to sell: 28.0

Source: eBay Motors Group, Market View, April 2023