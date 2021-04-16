Marshall Motor Group chairman Richard Parry-Jones died in a tragic accident today.

Parry-Jones, 70, who had a long career with Ford and had helped lead the listed dealer group Marshall, died in a tractor accident near his home in Wales.

In a statement on social media Marshall Motor Group said: ‘We are deeply saddened to have to inform you of the sudden passing of our chairman, Professor Richard Parry-Jones following a tragic incident near his home in Wales.

‘As you will appreciate, we are all very shocked by this tragic and sudden news.

‘Richard absolutely loved working at Marshall – he felt it was a very special place with a great culture and was so excited about the future for the Group. We were so fortunate to have him as our Chairman.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this very difficult time.’

Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta added: ‘I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of our chairman, Professor Richard Parry-Jones CBE following a tragic incident.

‘He was quite simply, an industry legend. He was an inspiring mentor to me and I am so proud that we became close friends.

‘I will miss him deeply.’

Parry-Jones worked for Ford for 40 years and at one point was in charge of the manufacturer’s 30,000 engineers.

He worked on the Mondeo in 1993 and the launch of the Ford Focus in 1998.

Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, said Parry-Jones will be ‘deeply missed’ in a statement on social media.

Ford said: ‘Richard Parry-Jones was a rare talent who left an indelible mark on Ford and the industry.

‘As an engineer, he was a virtuoso with an uncanny feel for creating cars that were dynamic and incredibly fun to drive.

‘I can tell you that going on a test drive with him was not for the faint of heart.

‘His passion for great cars and love of motoring inspired legions of engineers and enthusiasts in Europe and around the world.

‘Richard will be deeply missed and out heart goes out to his family and loved ones.’

I said Richard Parry Jones was a legend. Twitter doesn’t allow enough words to say how much but this gives some insight…. pic.twitter.com/xhsYl1dkCT — Daksh Gupta (@MarshallMotorGp) April 16, 2021

Motoring journalist Andrew Frankel also paid tribute to Parry-Jones on Twitter.

He said: ‘Awful news that Richard Parry-Jones has been killed on a tractor.

‘You know how we all bang on about how Ford transformed its product in the 1990s, turning the lame Sierra and awful Escort into the world beating Mondeo and Focus? No one deserved more of the credit than RPJ.’

Absolutely shocked of the sad news that Richard Parry-Jones was killed this morning in an incident on his tractor. Richard competed on road & stage rallies, but got to know him when he was a director of Ford Motor Company. My thoughts are with his wife Sarah and his family. RIP — Nicky Grist (@nickygrist) April 16, 2021