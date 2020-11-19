TrustFord is selling its Alperton dealership in north-west London for £35m as part of network-wide plans to consolidate the number of showrooms.

Speaking to Car Dealer, chief executive of the group Stuart Foulds revealed that the TrustFord Car & Van Centre Alperton was being incorporated into its Edgware Road site.

A new service and parts dealership is also being opened nearby.

Ford announced earlier in the year that it would be cutting its network almost in half, from around 400 dealers to some 210.

Foulds said: ‘We’re selling our Alperton dealership but we’re opening a service and parts dealership about 200 yards away from where the current site is.

‘We’re consolidating the Ford business into our Edgware Road dealership.’

The dealership is around 4.44 acres and includes a large showroom, aftersales, bodyshop and parts facility.

However, some jobs have been lost from the sales team and with the closure of the bodyshop.

‘We’ve taken a number of salespeople across to Edgware Road but certainly not all of them and we’ve closed our bodyshop as well,’ Foulds added.

This isn’t the only TrustFord site to close, and the CEO said that Banstead had also been consolidated into Epsom.

Picture credit: Google Maps