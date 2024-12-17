Used AFV of the Year 2024 – Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris has scooped the Used AFV gong at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024.

The award marks out the best used alternatively fuelled vehicle (AFV) of the year, and the Toyota Yaris walked off with the win.

James Baggott, Car Dealer editor in chief, said: ‘The Toyota Yaris is cheap to run and it’s made by a carmaker that is known the world over for building ultra-reliable cars – a winning combination for dealers and used car buyers alike.’

Mike Brewer, the awards host and member of the judging team, added: ‘This year’s winner has a hybrid powertrain that offers jaw-dropping efficiency and can slash owners’ running costs.

‘The Yaris is a great little car and is a hugely deserving winner of this award.’

The gong was collected by Jenny Justice and Rob McKendrick from Toyota GB.

Jenny Justice, senior manager, remarketing services at Toyota GB, said: It feels great. We’ve won a different award with a different vehicle this year which is fantastic. It shows the breadth of models that we have. The Yaris is a very popular vehicle.

‘The Used Car Awards bring everyone together from all the different aspects of used.

‘We all know it’s a hugely varied industry from us manufacturers to those single business dealers and it’s fantastic.’

Rob McKendrick, director, customer services, Toyota GB, added: ‘The technology is second to none and people love it.

‘It is absolutely as popular with dealers as it is with customers and there is a lot of retention too.

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, the Toyota team, and Mike Brewer