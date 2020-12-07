The wait is finally over – the nominations list for the 2020 Used Car Awards is out now!

This year more nominations than ever before have been submitted after the process was reopened for the second lockdown period.

The full nominations list can be found here. To view it you will need to be a member of the Car Dealer website – you’ll need to provide your name and email address to get access to the full list.

The Used Car Award judges whittled down more than 1,000 entries across 28 categories using a stringent process.

Average scores on Google reviews as well as Auto Trader were taken into account when whittling down the list.

Judges also carefully studied the nominee’s citations before researching those who made the top 10 in each list.

Awards host and judge Mike Brewer said: ‘This year the transition dealers have made to a digital future has been astounding. We’ve seen some incredible businesses as part of this process and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed looking through the lists.

‘However, the real test starts now – our mystery shoppers will be testing out the dealers on our nominations list over the next month, so make sure you’re on your A game.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott added: ‘The number of entities this year, and the quality, has been incredible. It’s been a mission to work through them all and whittle them down to our nominations list.

‘Congratulations to all those companies that made the first cut and good luck in the mystery shopping phase. If you keep doing what you always do – looking after your customers – you’ll perform very well indeed.’

Key dates

Jan 5 Nominations List – Shortlist revealed,whittled

Feb 5 – Used Car Awards broadcast at 6pm

What happens next?

The Used Car Awards now enter the mystery shopping phase.

Our judges will contact dealerships in a variety of ways – either by phone, email or in person – and the sales process will be carefully judged.

The speed of response, the way enquiries are dealt with and the information given will be carefully assessed.

Whiting down the lists was a tough process and it’s likely the results will hinge on the performances in the mystery shopping phase.

Shortlist

The mystery shopping phase will eliminate five of the runners and the reminder will make our shortlist.

The shortlist will be revealed on January 5.

One winner in each category will be picked and there will be two highly commended places.

The winners will be revealed in a special online video, hosted by Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer’s James Baggott.

The Awards video premiere will be on February 5 at 6pm.

Nominees

Any firm or individual that is nominated in the Used Car Awards is entitled to use the Used Car Award Nominees logo on their website, marketing or social media.

A link to the logos can be found on our Nominations List.

Please be warned, any firm found to be using the logo which has not been nominated – as has happened in the past – will be reported to Trading Standards.

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by Handler Protect

Used Car Product – sponsored by Handler Protect

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics

Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise

You will need to be a registered member of the Car Dealer website to gain access to the Nominations List. Registration takes minutes and can be done by clicking here.