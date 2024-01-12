Used car marketplace Motorway focuses on success stories for new TV campaign

Used car marketplace Motorway is launching a new advertising campaign on TV today that features true stories.

The online company aims to attract high-intent sellers with it, which it says will bring even more premium used car stock to its daily live sales, meaning more choice for its dealer partners.

It builds on Motorway’s previous Dealers Compete campaign, with the two new adverts featuring stories taken from actual Motorway customers.

The first one features Jen’s story and opens with Jen, pictured above, working from home, when her husband video-calls to speak with her and their daughter.

As he works away from home, they decide they no longer need two cars, so Jen chooses to sell one of them on Motorway, which she’s able to do quickly and easily via her phone.

In the second advert, viewers meet Ian, whose job is made redundant after 35 years.

While considering his next career move, he hears a Motorway ad on the radio, decides to sell his car via the Motorway platform and uses the money from the sale – which is more than he expected – to buy a van and tools and become his own boss, fulfilling a lifelong goal.

Rachael Halliday, brand marketing director at Motorway, said: ‘At Motorway, every day we connect private sellers with our nationwide network of dealers, giving both sides of the market a great price.

‘And for our next campaign, we’re showcasing real customer stories to share the positive experiences our sellers have had when they’ve sold the Motorway way.

‘By giving these success stories a platform, we’re confident this campaign will drive greater awareness, connect with an even wider audience and arm us with an even stronger stream of premium used car stock for our dealer partners to choose from.

‘We are committed to supporting our dealer partners, and this is just one of the ways we’ll be helping them to drive profitable growth for their businesses in 2024.’