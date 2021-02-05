As dealerships were forced to close temporarily because of the pandemic, so website sales became the trade’s life blood.

That meant giving people the ability to complete as much of the transaction online as they wanted: browsing, buying, click-and-collect and home delivery.

With so many businesses vying for customers’ attention and money, our judges were looking for a truly stand-out online experience, and Swansway Garages certainly used online sales to great benefit in 2020.

Director John Smyth said: ‘We are delighted to be highly commended in this category that is now so critical to providing the best possible experience for our customers.

‘We are very proud of how we have advanced our digital presence over the past 12 months, and it will remain one of our key areas of business focus.

‘We will continue to evolve our practices, to ensure we provide engagement with our customers that is consistently rewarding and enjoyable for them, either in an online capacity or in person.

‘It is especially pleasing for us to have been nominated for this award by an external source.

‘For this to then be followed with recognition for excellence from such respected industry leaders is a wonderful accomplishment for us.

‘And it confirms our position as being at the forefront of digital innovation in the motor trade.’

W: swanswaygarages.com

T: 01270 864354

