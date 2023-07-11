Used car sales show signs of stability in June despite marginal seasonal drops for Top 200 dealers

The used car market showed signs of much-needed stability in June despite a slight dip in sales for the UK’s Top 200 dealers in June.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed sales of second-hand cars fell by 0.92 per cent to 163,126 in the sixth month of the year.

That follows an up-and-down few months which saw sales plummet by 10.54 per cent to 159,478 in April before a 2.9 per cent recovery to 164,138 in May.

Elsewhere in June, revenue also declined with the Top 200 dealers raking in £3.47bn from used car sales, compared to £3.55bn in May – a dip of 2.31 per cent.

The blows are likely to be as a result of seasonal trends, often seen at this time of year, and are not set to alarm dealers.

There was some good new, as new stock levels grew by 5.81 per cent on the previous month, from 158,727 to 167,942.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with an average of 23,875 second-hand cars in stock, a slight fall on last month’s 24,977.

Marshall maintained its second place with 8,579 cars while Sytner and Evans Halshaw swapped positions in third and fourth with 8,092 and 7,857 used cars in stock, respectively.

When it came to the online disruptors, Cinch rose one place to ninth with 5,914, while Cazoo dropped to in 12th with 3,391 cars in stock.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.