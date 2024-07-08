Used car salesman attacked with shovel by angry customer who also smashed up vehicles

An irate customer who attacked a used car salesman, and several vehicles, with a shovel has been warned he is facing jail.

Robert Miller said a second-hand car he bought from the Affordable Motor Store was faulty and drove to the Tollcross dealership to complain.

Staff at the showroom looked at the vehicle and disagreed with Miller, leading to a violent confrontation on the forecourt.

The Glasgow Times reports that Miller, 64, blocked the entrance to the site with the car before collecting a shovel from the vehicle.

He then proceeded to attack a defenceless salesman, striking him on the left arm, elbow, forearm, hip and legs.

Leaving his victim lying on the ground, the customer then turned the shovel to other cars parked on the forecourt, smashing several windows, before fleeing in his car.

The police later tracked Miller down and he has now appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he admitted to being in possession of the offensive weapon, assaulting the worker and destroying property.

The court heard from Miller’s lawyer who said that the car had not been ‘fit for purpose’ and described the incident as a ‘contractual dispute’.

However, he conceded that the defence was ‘not an excuse’ for his client’s actions, which took place on June 13, 2023.

In response, Sheriff Vincent Lunny warned that Miller is likely facing a custodial sentence.

He said: ‘It is utterly unacceptable. This should not have happened. He has been to jail before, I don’t see a way around it.’

Miller’s lawyers added: ”He is not working but it doesn’t excuse what he did. He is not going to be visiting this firm again.’

The prosecution in the case was unable to place an estimate on the value of the damage caused by Miller. As a result, his sentencing was deferred to allow for more information.

Since the incident, the Affordable Motor Store has closed down. Miller will return to court at a later date.

Pictured: Glasgow Sheriff Court © Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images