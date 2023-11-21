Used car showroom that targets under-35s has been a hit with all ages, says boss

A used car showroom aimed at younger drivers being priced out of the market is proving to be a big success, the dealership says.

As reported by Car Dealer in June, multi-franchise dealership Dicksons of Inverness said it wanted to tap into the lucrative 20-to-35-year-old market with its Carzar showroom.

MD Fraser Bryce, who has spearheaded the initiative, was quoted at the time by the Press & Journal as saying: ‘Young people have, to an extent, been left behind by rising vehicle prices.

‘We thought we should create an opportunity for them to buy a quality car from a reputable dealer.’

The £1m Carsegate Road dealership opened on September 1 and offers cars priced from £6,000 to £16,000.

Bryce was yesterday reported by the Press & Journal as saying: ‘Franchise car dealerships tend to sell cars priced north of £16,000 – that leaves young drivers with a shortage of options in the Highlands.

‘So we specialise in cars between £6,000 and £16,000, the price ends dealers don’t usually do.’

Bryce said the showroom had been specially designed so that it didn’t feel intimidating, which he said was good for the business as well as customers.

And it’s gone down so well that it’s also been attracting people of all ages.

‘We want our customers to feel relaxed as they go through the experience of buying a car here,’ said Bryce.

‘It’s like sitting in a Starbucks or Costa but with all the right technology to help find the car and plan for you.

‘It’s been incredibly well received by customers so far and we’ve seen people of all ages come in.’

Pictured at top, courtesy of Dicksons of Inverness, is a computer-generated image of the Carzar showroom