V12 Sports & Classics boss ‘beyond grateful’ as he’s named Male Entrepreneur of the Year

A leading car dealer says he is ‘beyond grateful’ after being named Outstanding Male Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Asian Business Chamber of Commerce Awards.

The glitzy ceremony, held at the Birmingham International Convention Centre, celebrated the Asian-run businesses in the UK which have achieved huge success in 2024.

Among the winners was Farhad Tailor, managing director of V12 Sports & Classics, who was recognised for his outstanding leadership and vision.

The judges noted Tailor’s ‘remarkable achievements at the helm of V12 Sports & Classics’ and highlighted the business’s value to the automotive industry and the communities in which it operates.

Chair of the judging panel for 2024 was Raj Kandola, who praised the ‘exceptional calibre’ of award nominees and paid tribute to their ‘talent, innovation and dedication’.

V12 Sports & Classics, based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, started life as a business run from Tailor’s driveway and has grown to become one of the best-known used car and van dealer groups in the country.

As well encompassing four retail sites in Hinckley, Wolverhampton, Worksop and Stoke-on-Trent, it operates a busy preparation centre that turns around at least 70 vehicles a day, plus a separate head office. Around 17,000 used cars and vans are supplied by the team to customers every year.

Tailor said: ‘I am beyond grateful to have been recognised as Outstanding Male Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 by the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce.

‘This award is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the incredible team, partners and supporters who have believed in my vision and journey.

‘Building and growing V12 Sports & Classics has been a challenging yet deeply rewarding experience. Every success we’ve achieved comes from hard work, resilience, and the trust of those who walk this path with us.

‘A huge thank you to the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce, the sponsors, and everyone who made the awards evening so special. I’d also like to congratulate all the other winners and nominees – your stories are truly inspiring!

‘This award motivates me to aim even higher, continue innovating, and support others in their entrepreneurial journeys. Here’s to breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and building a brighter future together!’