Vauxhall is enticing customers to switch to electric power by offering a free home wallbox and 30,000 miles of free electricity when they purchase a Corsa-e.

The special offer gives customers access to an exclusive British Gas Dual Fuel Tariff, with Vauxhall crediting each customer’s account to cover the cost of charging for the equivalent of 30,000 miles over a three-year period.

The Luton-based firm says that by comparison running an equivalent Corsa 1.2-litre petrol model for 30,000 miles would cost £2,900 at today’s petrol prices.

Vauxhall is also throwing in a free six-month subscription to the UK’s largest public charging network, Polar.

The offer is available on PCP, starting from £330 per month with a £1,980 initial rental fee, and runs from December 8, 2020 to January 11, 2021.

The Corsa-e offer is being rolled out just as the British brand goes live with its ‘Vauxhall Store’ – a fully end-to-end online car sales tool that allows customers to order and choose delivery of their car either at home or from a dealer.