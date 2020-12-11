Vauxhall has launched an online store that has various benefits and offers for customers.

It lets them configure vehicles, personalise finance payments and order entirely online. The car can then be ‘click-and-collected’ from a Vauxhall retailer or delivered to their home.

Vauxhall Store has savings from between £750 and £4,000 across the range to woo potential buyers.

All online orders also get a free three-year Vauxhall Care Service Plan plus a year’s free insurance if bought by January 11, 2021.

Buyers can interact with the dealer network via laptops, computers, tablets and smartphones.

Live one-on-one tours can be arranged, with a product expert able to answer questions about the vehicle and highlight key features during a studio walkaround.

In addition, customers can use the Value My Vehicle tool to get an estimated valuation on their current car, with their preferred retailer able to give a final value after assessing the vehicle.

A spokesman said the store would ‘help Vauxhall interact with increasingly digital buyers, bringing the same standard of expertise and experience from its showrooms to buyers’ homes’.