Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles names top performing dealers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has named its top performing dealers of 2021.

The company’s 63 Van Centres and 33 authorised repair outlets nationwide were judged, and gongs were handed out in a special virtual ceremony hosted by former England and Yorkshire cricketer and 2005 Strictly Come Dancing champion, Darren Gough MBE.

Six category awards were given to recognise performance across a number of key areas, from new and used sales performance to customer experience.

There were also three top performing Van Centre accolades handed to the best overall performers, measured against a range of criteria.

JCB Sittingbourne Van Centre claimed the top Gold Award, with the Silver and Bronze Awards going to Volkswagen Van Centre, Liverpool and JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre, York, respectively.

The ‘new sales’ award was handed to Europeans, Crawley, while ‘used sales’ went to JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre, York.

Heritage Volkswagen Van Centre, Bristol, scooped the ‘most improved’, and Volkswagen Van Centre, Liverpool, claimed another gong own the night, that being ‘customer experience’.

‘Service and Parts’ was awarded to Breeze Van Centre in Portsmouth, while the ‘Authorised Repairer’ accolade went to Ingram Van Service, Ayr.

Two ‘Gold Pins’ awards – which are VW Commercial Vehicles’ highest individual honours and and presented to exceptional, and often long-serving, members of staff – went to Chris Playfoot, at JCT600 in Hull, and David Crane, at Heritage Volkswagen Van Service Centre in Dorchester, Dorset.

Cian O’Brien, director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘It’s been another extraordinary year, and the collective performance of everyone in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network has been amazing.

‘Remaining dedicated to the cause in these circumstances is hard. It demands resilience and creativity.

‘Fortunately, these are the cornerstones of the people and businesses in our network, and it’s for this reason we now celebrate all their commitment and achievements in 2021.’