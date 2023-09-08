Volkswagen gives up to £4,500 discounts to Ulez scrappage scheme customers

Up to £4,500 is being offered by Volkswagen to people affected by the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across London.

The zone was expanded on August 29 to cover all 32 of the capital’s boroughs.

Cars have to meet minimum emission standards when travelling within the Ulez to avoid a daily charge of £12.50.

Volkswagen says its discounts, which can be used at any VW dealership in the UK, aim to help remove the worst-polluting cars from the capital’s streets and ease the cost-of-living crisis for drivers with older vehicles.

The amount ranges from £1,750 to £4,500 – depending on the model chosen to replace an old car – and is available as an alternative to current offers from the brand and Volkswagen Financial Services.

Electric, petrol and diesel cars qualify, including all current Volkswagen ID. models, the Polo and three small SUVs.

The minimum emission standards for Ulez-compliant cars are:

Petrol – Euro 4 or newer (generally built after 2005)

Diesel – Euro 6 or newer (generally built after 2015)

The standards also apply to some commercial vehicles.

The cash discounts from Volkswagen are available to anyone in the boroughs who qualifies for the Mayor of London’s scrappage scheme, which provides financial help to scrap non-compliant cars, motorcycles and wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

What’s on offer from VW (inc VAT)?

Polo: £1,750

ID.3 (original variant): £3,500

ID.3 (new variant): £2,500

ID.4 (pictured): £4,000

ID.5: £4,500

T-Cross: £1,750

Taigo: £2,000

T-Roc: £2,500

Source: VW

The discounts can be used at any Volkswagen dealer in the UK but customers have to prove they are eligible for the Ulez scrappage scheme.

Volkswagen’s offer ends on December 31, 2023.