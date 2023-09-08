Log in
Volkswagen ID.4 via VW UK media siteVolkswagen ID.4 via VW UK media site

News

Volkswagen gives up to £4,500 discounts to Ulez scrappage scheme customers

  • Offer designed to help remove most-polluting cars from roads
  • Available on selected models until end of 2023
  • Discounts can be used at any Volkswagen dealership in UK
  • Customers must prove eligibility for scrappage scheme
Advert

Time 8:50 am, September 8, 2023

Up to £4,500 is being offered by Volkswagen to people affected by the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across London.

The zone was expanded on August 29 to cover all 32 of the capital’s boroughs.

Cars have to meet minimum emission standards when travelling within the Ulez to avoid a daily charge of £12.50.

Advert

Volkswagen says its discounts, which can be used at any VW dealership in the UK, aim to help remove the worst-polluting cars from the capital’s streets and ease the cost-of-living crisis for drivers with older vehicles.

The amount ranges from £1,750 to £4,500 – depending on the model chosen to replace an old car – and is available as an alternative to current offers from the brand and Volkswagen Financial Services.

Electric, petrol and diesel cars qualify, including all current Volkswagen ID. models, the Polo and three small SUVs.

Advert

The minimum emission standards for Ulez-compliant cars are:

  • Petrol – Euro 4 or newer (generally built after 2005)
  • Diesel – Euro 6 or newer (generally built after 2015)

The standards also apply to some commercial vehicles.

The cash discounts from Volkswagen are available to anyone in the boroughs who qualifies for the Mayor of London’s scrappage scheme, which provides financial help to scrap non-compliant cars, motorcycles and wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

What’s on offer from VW (inc VAT)?

  • Polo: £1,750
  • ID.3 (original variant): £3,500
  • ID.3 (new variant): £2,500
  • ID.4 (pictured): £4,000
  • ID.5: £4,500
  • T-Cross: £1,750
  • Taigo: £2,000
  • T-Roc: £2,500

Source: VW

The discounts can be used at any Volkswagen dealer in the UK but customers have to prove they are eligible for the Ulez scrappage scheme.

Volkswagen’s offer ends on December 31, 2023.

Advert

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108