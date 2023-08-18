Out now: Car Dealer 186 features the future of car design, a female technician who’s just one of the lads, a special EV road trip and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s jam-packed with unmissable news, views, reviews, interviews and features!

Issue 186 is free to read and download – here’s a taste of what’s inside…

Dashboard

We’ve spoken to some of the automotive industry’s top designers to get their thoughts on how the switch to electric will affect the style of cars inside and out.

Car Dealer also reports on Peter Vardy’s proposed closure of two of its used car supermarkets – an unwelcome knock-on effect of the squeeze on supply as well as dwindling demand for used EVs.

Meanwhile, franchised dealers have had their say about the Chinese EV disruptors.

Plus, we shine the spotlight on Chelsea George – a female BMW technician who’s proud to be ‘one of the lads’ and proof that talented, determined women can succeed in a male-dominated sector.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023

Forecourt

A trio of new cars were put through their paces for this issue.

Ted Welford was let loose on our cover star the MG4 XPower, while Jack Evans tried BMW’s iX1 for size and Car Dealer associate editor James Batchelor put the Bentley Flying Spur to the test as the manufacturer looks to end W12 engine production.

Their verdicts can be found in issue 186 of Car Dealer!

Features

Car Dealer contributing editor Rebecca Chaplin went on a near-700-mile round trip in a Genesis GV60 to test Gridserve’s holiday hotspot index that aims to show EV owners how easy it is to charge near many popular tourist attractions this summer. How did she fare? Find out here!

Plus, we bring you more cool products to spice up the summer season even further!

Columns

James Batchelor bemoans the exorbitant price of new cars that seems to have happened surreptitiously

Meanwhile, mystery columnist and car dealer Big Mike recounts how blissful ignorance ended up with him being surrounded by police cars!

Round-ups

Our four-page news digest has loads of the biggest automotive industry stories in bite-size pieces. And if you want to read them in full, simply click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott tells how team effort plus the trust of dealers have together proved to be a long-running winning formula.

