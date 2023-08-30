Car dealers on Jersey unite with island government over cash initiative to help people switch to electric

Car dealers on Jersey have joined forces with the island’s government over an initiative that will see up to £3,500 given to people to help them make the switch to EVs.

Launched yesterday by the Crown dependency, the Electric Vehicle Purchase Incentive (EVPI) is available to individuals and businesses, and aims to speed up Jersey’s transition to electric vehicles by bringing their cost nearer to petrol or diesel alternatives.

The funding, available until further notice for vehicles costing up to £40,000, can only be accessed via approved retailers and is for 35 per cent of the cost, up to the maximum of £3,500.

In addition, £300 can be shaved off the price of electric mopeds and electric motorcycles under £5,000 thanks to the scheme.

Islanders can also access £350 towards installing a charger at their home or small business.

Funding for the incentives was allocated via the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which was agreed by Jersey’s States Assembly in April 2022 to set the island on a path to zero emissions by 2050.

Jersey’s incentive contrasts sharply with the UK government’s approach – in June 2022, it suddenly axed the plug-in car grant and the howls of protest saw it backtracking in October by extending the delivery period.

All vehicles obtained by customers using the initiative have to be bought via an approved vehicle retailer, be new to Jersey and registered in the Island for the first time, although vehicle can have been registered to the car dealer retailer previously.

They must also be fully electric, made in 2000 or later, cost under £40,000 if a car or van or under £5,000 if a moped or motorcycle.

They can be new or used, but hybrid vehicles aren’t included in the incentive.

The vehicle retailers on Jersey currently approved for the EVPI are:

Freelance (Jersey) Ltd

Bel Royal Motors Ltd

Bespoke Auto Services Jersey Ltd

JEMEC Automotive Ltd

Bikers

Motor Mall CI

Jacksons (CI) Ltd

Ruellans Car Sales Ltd

Linton Cars (1999) Ltd

Warwick House (Jersey) Ltd T/A Derek Warwick Honda

Bagot Road Garage

Jersey’s minister for energy and climate change, Deputy Hilary Jeune, said: ‘Transport is still responsible for around 40 per cent of our carbon emissions in Jersey, so speeding up the uptake of electric vehicles is a way in which we will start to make real inroads towards our net zero targets.

‘I appreciate and understand that the purchase of a vehicle can be a significant financial cost, whether new or used.

‘We see the highest uptake of electric vehicles in jurisdictions that make them cheaper to buy, which is why we’ve launched these incentives today to do just that.

‘The aim now is to get more electric vehicles into the island. We know many islanders are considering going electric with their next vehicle and this extra bit of financial support will hopefully help them make the switch.

‘We also hope to see a reduction in the number of petrol and diesel vehicles coming into the island as demand for that decreases due to islanders going electric.’

Jersey Motor Trades Federation president Myles Jude was quoted by the BBC as saying: ‘At the end of the day, an electric vehicle has its limitations, but in the Jersey market place you could argue that it is the perfect type of vehicle for Jersey with our short journey times and low mileages.

‘You don’t have to worry about range anxiety, because you’re always going to be fairly close to where you live or a charging point.’