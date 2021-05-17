Volkswagen owners can now get servicing and warranties for a monthly payment from maker for older cars

Customers of Volkswagen models over three years old will be bought back into the fold with a new aftersales package from the manufacturer.

Launching today, the package offers services, MOT tests and European breakdown cover for a monthly fee that starts at £33.45.

Available for cars aged between three and six years, the two-year package will mean half a million VWs on the roads are eligible for the scheme.

The offer includes two services – one major and one minor – two MOT tests and European roadside assistance and an extended warranty for the period.

The deal will mean customers of older VWs will be heading back to main dealerships for longer.

Often, once outside a manufacturer warranty, owners drift away from servicing at franchised dealerships and this will tie those customers back in.

Aftersales customers are often a main dealership’s core new car buying customers.

Andrew Savvas, director of Volkswagen UK, said: ‘The programme, and the investment behind it, proves our commitment to providing an industry-leading package for owners of used Volkswagens.

‘A customer isn’t just a customer until they leave the showroom, or even for a year or two after that – our support is ongoing and comprehensive, and reflects the belief we have in our cars, long after they are delivered to the first owner.’

Volkswagen added that this is the ‘single biggest aftersales investment’ in its history and that the initiative ‘enables customers to budget carefully across monthly payments’.

The scheme is available from £33.45 per month over two years, or a one-off payment of £802.80.

The firm says it represents a £833 saving compared to if all those items were paid for separately at Volkswagen.

Though it will be available to most used Volkswagens up to six years old, there are exclusions and cars are said to need an ‘eligibility check by a technician’ before the aftersales package is available.

Those vehicles not included are electric cars – which will include the e-Up! and e-Golf – those with an engine capacity greater than 2.0 litres and with more than 100,000 miles on the clock.

Volkswagen added that the scheme would be offered ‘at a later date’ by other Volkswagen Group UK brands.