Toyota Yaris named as the UK’s most reliable used car by warranty firm

The Toyota Yaris is the UK’s most reliable used car, according to fresh data from Warrantywise.

The warranty provider has released the results of its annual Reliability Index, with the firm ranking used cars in several key areas.

More than 250 models were judged on request frequency, average vehicle age at time of fault, average mileage and average labour time to give a comprehensive overview of which cars can be trusted best.

Each car was then given an overall score out of 100 with the Yaris topping the list with an impressive rating of 89.0 for its overall reliability and repair costs.

According to Warrantywise, the highest repair request associated with a used Yaris was £2,887.20.

Using data from January 1 2020 to September 30 2023, the Yaris had an average repair bill of £604.50.

The top 10 was dominated by Japanese cars, with four of them – the Yaris, Auris, Aygo and Hilux – being from Toyota.

The other models that made the list were the Kia Rio, Peugeot 107, Honda CR-V, Kia Cee’d, Mazda 2 and Suzuki Swift, which came second with an overall score of 87.8.

Reacting to the findings, Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: ‘At Warrantywise, we are dedicated to providing our consumers with valuable insights about their vehicles.

‘We recognise the importance of making wise choices, particularly in light of the rising cost of repair, and also that even the most reliable car is vulnerable to faults.

‘Whether you buy a Toyota Yaris or a Honda CR-V, protecting your car with an extended warranty is one of the most reliable ways to confidently drive a used car without fear of big breakdown bills.’