Can you spot the small detail missing from this roadside Warrantywise advert?

A roadside advert for Warrantywise has got people talking for all the wrong reasons after a bizarre mix up at an advertising agency.

When boss Lawrence Whittaker booked six billboards with Drive By Ads he never could have imagined what would come next.

After sending the company the artwork for the desired adverts, he was thrilled to receive a text saying ‘we’re off’.

However, upon seeing the live adverts it soon became clear there was one rather significant aspect missing – the word ‘Warranty’.

Yep. That’s right. An advert for WARRANTYwise was missing the word ‘warranty’.

Instead, the artwork – which features former Wheeler Dealer Edd China – was advertising ‘wise.co.uk’ and carrying the slogan ‘the UK’s best car and van warranty’.

Whittaker says that Drive By Ads has apologised for the error, which it put down to a ‘print error; and agreed to put the adverts right. However he has been left far from impressed by the whole situation.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I drove past one of these motorway billboards advertising the space to rent.

‘I rang the company and booked all their empty space, which was six slots. The plan is to have 50 adverts across the UK. We sent over the designs, which we designed in house featuring Edd and they put them up.

‘Obviously the company is going to correct the mistake but I can’t believe they actually put them up and sent me a text saying “we’re off!”.’

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he added: ‘Last week I paid a motorway advertising company for 6 billboards on the M62 and M6. They went up today. Unfortunately they missed off a somewhat key word.’