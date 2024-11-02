‘When we were designing the Capri, we didn’t have Polestar in mind’ – Ford design chief

When Ford took the covers off its latest electric Capri, it sparked controversy through its use of a classic nameplate that’s much loved by car fans.

From every angle, the car hardly had any resemblance to the classic two-door coupe from the late 1960s, with some critics suggesting the design showed hints that were more Polestar than Blue Oval.

With many modern cars beginning to look the same, but is it now a case of the laws of physics are beginning to limit designers to creating similar shapes and sizes?

Car Dealer sat down with Murat Gueler, chief designer of the new Ford Capri to chat about the car.

‘Every designer wants to make something special, with this Polestar connection I think it mainly comes from the fact that it has a black A-pillar like the Polestar and we have this little bustle back at the rear that might remind certain people,’ he said.

‘But, when we were designing it, we didn’t have the Polestar in mind. Basically, it was all functional.

‘For example, the bustle back design of the Capri resulted purely from aerodynamic requirements, and the black A-pillar design complements the graphics of this C-shape really nicely. With these two things, I can understand why people can see these similarities, but at the same time in terms of proportions it’s a very different vehicle. For example, there is almost a 10cm difference in the roof height, and the Polestar is a very compressed package whereas our car is a lot bigger and higher.

‘If there are any similarities, they are driven by function and aerodynamics.’

The new Capri sits on the same platform as the Ford Explorer and features two different battery packs – 77kWh or 79kWh units. Next year, there will be an entry-level 52kWh that joins the range as well.

Prices start at £42,075 for the base model and rise to £46,175 for the top-of-the-line version.

Story by Cameron Richards