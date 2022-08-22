Woman killed in horrific crash that sees Tesla Centre closed indefinitely

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery

The Park Royal Tesla Centre in west London has been closed indefinitely after a horrific crash that cost a woman her life.

A Range Rover ploughed into the Tesla site early today (Aug 22), hitting a stationary Tesla, then flipped from a bridge into nearby Park Royal Tube station and landed on the tracks.

A woman in her 20s, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver – also in his 20s – was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as critical.

A second woman in the Range Rover has non-life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 50s thought to have been with the Tesla was treated for injuries also assessed as non-life-threatening.

Residents living nearby said the collision on the westbound A40 at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into the station.

‘The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks,’ the police source said.

It is understood the Tesla had been charging. The centre has been closed until at least next Sunday, according to its website.

Google Maps is saying it is temporarily closed.

The damaged Tesla was removed from the Park Royal centre following the fatal crash, pictured above.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: ‘It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

‘The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it’s come right over that. Ten minutes after, there were helicopters. It was like the Third World War.’

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: ‘I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

‘There was a lot of smoke. I didn’t see the car because it was during the night.’

Cordons were put in place and the Piccadilly line was partially suspended, with the A40 closed as well.

The Range Rover was removed from the tracks by a small crane lifting the car on to a train.

Police urge any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.