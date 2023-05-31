Work begins on £6m TrustFord Glasgow site after pre-let agreed

A site on Scotland’s largest industrial estate is to be turned into a £6m TrustFord showroom, creating more than 40 jobs.

Work has already begun on the bespoke 29,000 sq ft dealership at Hillington Park in Glasgow, which has been pre-let to TrustFord, with completion targeted for the end of 2023.

The site was previously occupied by Reid Furniture then Harvey’s & Bensons Beds before the building was demolished in September 2022 after being deemed no longer suitable for modern business requirements.

TrustFord says it will recruit more than 40 employees when the showroom opens next spring after a high-quality fit-out.

Stuart Mustoe, CEO of TrustFord, said: ‘With a planned opening in 2024, we are very excited to be developing a new Ford dealership.

‘Its central location, right next to the motorway network and with a highly visible presence, is ideal for us to create a site dedicated to new and used car and commercial vehicles alongside a stunning new workshop.

‘The new, purpose-built building has the highest environmental specifications, which match our own business standards and reflect our increasing focus on electric vehicles.’

The building contract has been awarded to Muir Construction.

It’ll be one of the first automotive developments in Scotland to achieve a Breeam (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) ‘Excellent’ sustainability accreditation.

The new showroom will benefit from solar panels on the roof, underfloor heating powered by an air source heat pump, EV charging, plus low-energy and water-efficient fittings.

Upgrades to footpaths and extension of cycle paths will also be carried out to improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians.

Frasers Property, which is developing the TrustFord project, is the majority owner of the 2.3 million sq ft Hillington Park estate.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director of Hillington Park, said: ‘Frasers Property UK is proud to deliver another high-quality regeneration at Hillington Park.

‘We are delighted to have concluded a major pre-let with TrustFord for its new Glasgow operation.’

TrustFord will be joining a number of other major automotive brands at Hillington Park, including Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Renault and Dacia.

Image: Hillington Park