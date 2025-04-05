XPeng opens first dealers in the UK and targets 25 showrooms within next 12 months

Chinese car brand XPeng has opened its first dealerships in the UK in time for deliveries of its new electric G6 SUV.

The dealerships in Southampton and Nottingham are the first to open their doors, before another 20 or more showrooms will join Xpeng’s network within the next 12 months.

The Chinese manufacturer says the two sites will allow customers to ‘receive guidances from brand specialists’, and reflect its core values of ‘innovation, accessibility and a seamless ownership experience’

The first two dealer groups to take the plunge are Peter Cooper and Sandicliffe, with the former opening a site in Southampton and Sandcliffe in Nottingham.

Darren Cooper of Peter Cooper Group said: ‘This isn’t just about launching a new dealership – it’s about introducing a new way of thinking about electric mobility.

‘We’re offering UK customers a first-class introduction to XPeng and a glimpse into the future of electric driving. There has been a real buzz of excitement about the XPeng brand, and we have received a lot of interest before we’ve even opened the doors.

‘We are thrilled to be representing such an exciting new brand to the UK and look forward to a long and successful representation of the XPeng products.’

Paul Woodhouse, CEO of Sandicliffe added: ‘We’re proud to be among the first XPENG retailers in the UK to open our doors to the public.

‘The G6 has already generated a huge amount of interest, and we’re confident that once people get behind the wheel, they’ll be just as impressed as we were.

‘With its premium quality, advanced tech and everyday practicality, this all-electric SUV is set to shake up the segment and challenge the more established players.’

International Motors (IM) is behind XPeng in the UK, and the Chinese brand sits alongside Subaru, Isuzu and GWM in IM’s portfolio.

William Brown, managing director, International Motors Limited, said: ‘Opening our first UK retail site is a major milestone, but it’s just the beginning.

‘We’re aiming to have between 20 to 25 retailers live by the end of our first year, supported by strategically located aftersales hubs to give customers peace of mind and nationwide coverage.

‘It’s all about building a seamless ownership experience from day one.’

The XPeng G6 is an electric SUV that rivals models such as the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7 and Skoda Enyaq.

Priced from £39,990, it packs either a 66kWh LFP or a 87.5kWh NCM battery, and has a range of between 270 and 354 miles.