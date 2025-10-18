‘Revolutionary’ indoor drive-thru charging hub is given green light to proceed

The public charging experience for drivers could be revolutionised after a new ‘indoor drive thru’ style EV hub was announced.

Operated by charging infrastructure specialists Fastned, the new centre will be located inside an Aberdeen warehouse to give drivers protection from the elements while plugged into state-of-the-art rapid chargers.

The site is to be kitted out with twelve ultra-rapid charging bays, which could give up to 100 mles of range in as little as five minutes – depending on the model of car.

The warehouse will also include a shop, toilet and seating area to ensure that drivers can still steal a quick comfort break while they’re topping up their vehicles.

The ultra-modern development has now be given the green light by Aderdeen City Council and is likely to be operational by the winter of 2026.

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: I am over the moon that Aberdeen City Council has supported our application and given us the green light.

‘This means we can break ground at the site as soon as possible and kick-start this very exciting project.

‘It is really a revolutionary approach to EV charging and will transform the charging experience for many customers, especially in a part of the country where the weather isn’t always the best.

‘We’re truly delighted to be supporting the EV transition in Scotland and expanding our network further north.’

The new facility will be located off Aberdeen’s Virginia Street, which forms part of the city’s ring road.

Fastned’s drive-thru design is similar to a traditional petrol station, but allows quicker access to charging than a usual charge point.