Scottish used car market comes under formal investigation from government watchdog

A government watchdog has launched a formal investigation into the Scottish used car market, following tens of thousands of complaints from the public.

Consumer Scotland says that complaints about used car sales north of the border are ‘consistently high’ and has pledged to identify ‘the most harmful issues’.

The quango says the investigation will aim to ‘strengthen fairness, transparency, and confidence’ in the motor trade after a whopping 19,500 complaints about the sector between April 2019 and December 2024.

Experts will assess ‘the full range of used car transactions affecting consumers in Scotland’, including those made online or at a distance from sellers in other parts of the UK.

They say that nationally, second-hand vehicles are among the leading causes of consumer harm in the UK, with common issues including faulty cars, misleading information, poor aftersales support and difficulties resolving problems.

The investigation will examine a range of consumer experiences across the used car sector and will include new research on the challenges faced, an analysis of existing complaints data and individual case studies.

Consumer Scotland has also issued a call for information – which closes on 12th December – which will target a range of organisations including consumer advice, advocacy and enforcement bodies, trade associations, industry representatives and those involved with dispute resolution.

Sam Ghibaldan, chief executive of Consumer Scotland, said: ‘While most transactions go smoothly, thousands each year end in frustration with consumers reporting a range of issues that are hard to resolve.

‘This investigation will help us build a clear, evidence-based picture of the issues facing used car buyers in Scotland.

‘We want to ensure consumers are better protected, better informed and more confident when making such a significant purchase in future.’

Established by the Scottish Government in 2022, Consumer Scotland is a statutory body which represents and advocates for consumers’ interests.

It aims to promote fair markets and influence policy decisions through research, evidence, and collaboration with public and private sectors.

Its latest investigation is being run alongside Advice Direct Scotland, a national charity offering free, impartial advice and support on consumer issues.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive officer of Advice Direct Scotland said: ‘Used cars remain one of the most common issues raised with Advice Direct Scotland, with thousands of consumers seeking help each year.

‘We welcome the opportunity to work with Consumer Scotland on this investigation to improve outcomes, strengthen protections, and build confidence in this important market.’

While the latest move may be seen as an attack on the motor trade in some quarters, it has been supported by the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The trade group says that it welcomes the announcement, with bosses calling it an ‘important step toward clearer expectations’.

CEO Alan Gall added: ‘As the voice of the automotive industry, the Scottish Motor Trade Association supports Consumer Scotland’s investigation as an important step toward clearer expectations, better understanding of rights, and stronger trust across the market.

‘Consumer confidence drives our industry, and our members continually aim for excellence in how they serve customers.’