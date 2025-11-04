Vertu adds Leicester Skoda to network after agreeing deal with Marshall Motor Group

Vertu Motors has added to its portfolio of Skoda dealers after reaching a deal to acquire the brand’s Leicester showroom from Marshall Motor Group.

The Car Dealer Top 100 retailers have agreed an undisclosed fee for the East Midlands business, which began trading under Vertu ownership last Saturday (Nov 1).

Going forward, the site will be rebranded as Vertu Skoda Leicester, as it joins the group’s existing sites representing the Czech brand in Darlington, Derby, Chesterfield and Nottingham.

The deal also sees Vertu strengthen its presence in the city of Leicester, where it already operates Renault, Dacia and Toyota dealerships.

The news was confirmed this morning (Nov 4) in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange.

The dealer group’s CEO, Robert Forrester, said: ‘The East Midlands is an important area of growth for Vertu, so we are thrilled to add another dealership in the region to our portfolio.

‘Skoda Leicester is a fantastic site in a prime location within the city and will be a strong addition to the Group.’

As part of the deal, existing staff will transfer from Marshall to Vertu, with bosses keen to welcome their new colleagues into the fold.

Adrian Skow, Vertu Skoda franchise director, added: ‘We are delighted to have acquired Skoda Leicester in a move that further cements our relationship with the brand, and which also helps to boost our presence in the key East Midlands region.

‘We look forward to working with new colleagues at the dealership, and welcoming new and existing customers at the site to Vertu.’