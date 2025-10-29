Vertu appoints new general manager at ‘ambitious’ Halifax Nissan car dealership

Vertu has strengthened the leadership team at its Halifax Nissan site with the appointment of a new general manager.

The role has been filled by Gina Jackson, who brings a wealth of experience leading dealerships across the Yorkshire region.

In her new position, she has been tasked with providing a high-quality customer experience and building on her ‘strong foundation in both sales management’.

Bosses say Jackson ‘stood out during the selection process’ and have backed her to get results.

Robert Forrester, CEO Vertu, said: ‘Gina stood out during the selection process for her commercial acumen, her ability to energise teams, and her desire to ensure that we always give our customers the best possible experience when they visit our dealerships.

‘She understands the dynamics of dealership performance and has a clear plan for Halifax. I’m looking forward to seeing the results she’ll deliver.’

The dealership currently supports the Elland Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks fundraiser and has an ongoing partnership with Mothershare, a local charity helping families in need.

As well as her business acumen, Jackson will also be looking to strengthen Vertu’s community ties in the area.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: ‘Joining Vertu has been a brilliant opportunity. The team at Halifax are incredibly welcoming, and I’m excited to help them grow and succeed.

‘There’s a real sense of ambition here, and I’m looking forward to building on that, bringing fresh ideas, supporting the team, and delivering great results for our customers.’