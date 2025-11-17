Vertu expands partnership with Chinese brand BYD with pair of new dealerships

Vertu has added a pair of new BYD dealerships to its portfolio, marking major expansion plans with the Chinese carmaker.

The first in Macclesfield replaces a Ford site, while the second development in Morpeth sits alongside two existing franchises. Both take Vertu’s BYD representation up to five sites.

At Macclesfield, the site will undergo a ‘comprehensive refurbishment’ to accommodate BYD’s ever-expanding range, while Ford servicing, MOTs and repairs will still take place as the site remains an authorised Ford Aftersales Repairer.

Vertu said the refurbishment will feature EV service bays, rapid charging points, and a ‘digitally enhanced showroom experience’.

The development has seen extra several new roles created, alongside a training programme to ensure Ford service staff can support BYD customers.

Alex Mather, general manager of Vertu BYD Macclesfield, said: ‘Macclesfield has always had a strong motoring heritage, and this next chapter brings something fresh to the local market.

‘We’re investing in the site, the team, and the customer experience to make sure were offering something genuinely different through the BYD brand.

‘The showroom is in the process of being updated to reflect the standards of such a forward-thinking brand and we cant wait to show customers the end result. We want to make buying and servicing a vehicle straightforward, welcoming and personal.’

Meanwhile, over in Morpeth, a new BYD showroom will sit alongside Vertu’s existing Ford and Honda dealerships. It becomes Vertu’s second BYD dealership in the north-east.

Like with Macclesfield, the addition of BYD has created several new jobs.

Vertu BYD Morpeth will be overseen by newly appointed sales manager Adam Prudhoe, who has moved from Vertu’s Ford Durham location to take up the role.

Prudhoe said: ‘There’s a real buzz around BYD right now, and it’s exciting to be part of that momentum. The technology, the design, and the value these vehicles offer are already turning heads.

‘I’m looking forward to welcoming customers and helping them embrace BYD’s new technologies with confidence.’

Robert Forrester, Vertu CEO said: ‘Morpeth is a natural fit for our BYD expansion. We’ve seen strong demand for the brand, and this additional site allows us to meet that head-on.’

Commenting on the development of the Macclesfield site, Forrester said: ‘This is a strategic addition to our BYD network. The site has a strong customer base and a skilled team already in place, which makes it an ideal location for this transition.’