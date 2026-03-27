Weekly Briefing: Cargiant staff told date used car supermarket may close

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he has been chatting to an insider at used car supermarket Cargiant who has told him how the redundancy process has been progressing and when the business may close.

Elsewhere, he’s been investigating another scam – but this time it’s one targeting dealers directly.

Also this week:

More job losses at Big?

Tax dodgers revealed

Stock shortages worsen

Chinese car brands surge

Pinewood profits to take hit

Bond star backs Denza

FCA to announce finance scheme

Lamborghini record sales

Essex Car Group liquidation

Big High Court case latest

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

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You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.