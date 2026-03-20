The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he explains how AI was a recurring theme across our sessions at Car Dealer Live yesterday.

From dealers using it to make car buying decisions, to those deploying it to answer customer enquiries, AI is rapidly reshaping the automotive world.

He rounds-up Google’s session which covered the topic in detail and the tips for dealers that came out of a series of sessions that explored how car buyers are changing the way they search for cars.

Also this week:

Iran War impacting car buying?

Peugeot MD on EV incentives

Close Bros to slash jobs

Latest from Big High Court trial

Bentley to cull jobs

Targa Florio appoints liquidators

Stellantis & You results

Carvana video

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

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There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.