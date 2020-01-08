iVendi revising product range to meet changing online motor retail needs

IVENDI is to revise its product range to meet the changing online needs of vehicle buyers, retailers and finance providers.

New and existing products from the online motor retail technology company will be organised into three product groups – engage, convert and transact – providing omnichannel vehicle retailing products for major international organisations to single-site retailers.

Chief executive James Tew, pictured, said: ‘As a company, we have just celebrated our 10th birthday and we took the opportunity to take a look at what we do from the ground up. The fact is that we have seen a massive change in online motor retail over that decade and we expect the next few years to bring more of the same.

‘Consumers are going to demand more and better digital tools that provide them with the comprehensive vehicle-buying experience they desire. The retailers that meet those needs are the ones that will prosper in the early 2020s – whether they operate primarily online, in the showroom or balance both approaches.

‘What we are doing is bringing our product range into line with how we see the market developing. Simply, we have divided our technology into three areas – engage more consumers, convert more buyers and transact with greater flexibility – under the banner of iVendi 2020 Vision.

‘For us, this summarises the key elements of the online motor retail journey. Whether you are a site selling 15 cars a month or, as we have just completed for BDK in Germany, a major national finance provider creating an online marketplace for thousands of dealers, the principles remain fundamentally the same.’

The launch of the new range will also include the unveiling of several new products over the next few weeks and months, Tew added.

