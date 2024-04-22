Log in

Used car dealership given three months to vacate premises after council deem it to be running illegally

  • Dulux Cars, of Romford, issued with planning enforcement notice by Havering London Borough Council
  • Local authority says outfit is breaching the law and operating without proper planning permission
  • Dealer has been given three months from May 10 to remove all cars from the site
  • Landlord defends car dealer and says an appeal is currently being filed

Time 8:45 am, April 22, 2024

A used car dealership is fighting for its future after a local council deemed it to be operating illegally.

Dulux Cars, of Romford, has been sent a planning enforcement notice after Havering London Borough Council ruled that the company was breaching planning regulations.

The company has therefore been ordered to vacate its premises, at 284 Brentwood Road, or face prosecution.

Bosses say they are planning to appeal the ruling and have steadfastly denied breaking the law, despite an application to run a car dealership at the site being rejected last month.

The notice, issued on April 5, says that by using the site as a car showroom, Dulux Cars is impacting parking in surrounding roads, causing congestion.

It also accuses the outfit of causing additional ‘noise and disturbance’ leading to ‘material harm’ to the amenity of nearby residents.

