Police arrest two men at used car dealership as part of drugs investigation

Two men were held on suspicion of money laundering after police raided a used car dealership in Greater Manchester.

The arrests were made at Stellar Motor Company in Farnworth as part of a probe into the supply of Class A drugs.

Two tactical aid units swooped on Tuesday morning as police neighbourhood teams pounced on two properties elsewhere in Farnworth and in Great Lever as part of the same operation, reported The Bolton News.

The newspaper quoted Insp Keiron Maddocks as saying: ‘Today my team along with other teams in Bolton are working together on a number of warrants in Bolton looking for Class A drugs.’

He said the raids had been planned for four to six weeks, beginning with a tip-off.

Two men were arrested at the dealership on suspicion of laundering money, and cash – but no drugs – was seized by police.

Insp Maddocks added: ‘Drug use is the foundation for a lot of other things. The drugs we are talking about today, the Class A drugs like cocaine, people can get hooked on them and can go on to commit other crime.

‘The finances feed into crime groups, so it is really, really important for us to crack down on it and for us to stop it as early as we can.’

Car Dealer has contacted Greater Manchester Police for an update.

Image via Google Street View