Log in
Car Dealer Weekly briefing New SlateCar Dealer Weekly briefing New Slate

News

Weekly Briefing: Has the used car market gone off the boil?

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:53 am, April 11, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he has been chatting to used car dealers who have said April isn’t quite as busy as they’d hoped – what’s causing the problems?

And with the government changing tack on its ZEV Mandate plans, he looks ahead to what the car market might be like in 2030.

Advert

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Mercedes’ success with agency
  • Lexus most profitable used brand
  • XPeng dealers open
  • BYD growth
  • Fastest selling March cars
  • Ineos’ cheeky ad

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

Advert

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108