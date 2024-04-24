Automotive industry charity launches Ben Health Checks to give workers a ‘personal MOT’

Automotive industry charity, Ben, is offering car dealers the chance to have their own ‘MOT for their physical and mental health’.

The outfit has launched Ben Health Checks, which can be booked by any automotive employer for their employees.

The service offers automotive workers the chance to have one-on-one conversations with a medical professional about their physical and mental health.

It is hoped that the offering will help to flag up potential health issues, allowing people to make positive changes.

Ben is offering two types of health checks; one focusing solely on physical health, which lasts 20 minutes and a full MOT, checking both physical and mental health, taking half an hour.

In the physical health check, four tests are carried out including resting heart rate, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and body fat percentage.

The health professional will then discuss results with each employee and compare them with national health guidelines to provide a clear understanding of their current physical health.

In the physical and mental health check, employees will undertake the same physical health tests as well as a mental health check-in to see how they are feeling in terms of levels of stress, mood and worry and coping day-to-day.

In mark the launch of the new service, Ben’s team of experts will be attending the upcoming UK Garage & Bodyshop Event at the NEC on June 5 and 6.

Rachel Clift, health & wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘It is never been more important for employers to prioritise employee health and wellbeing, especially at the moment when there are multiple work and life pressures on our automotive family.

‘Employee absences can be linked to lifestyle-related illnesses, with factors such as alcohol, obesity and smoking known to be at the root of many health conditions.