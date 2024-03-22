Car dealers can now purchase tickets for 2024 Ben Ball as charity announces new theme

Tickets for the annual Ben Ball are now available to buy for anyone who wants to support the automotive industry charity.

The much-loved event will this year take place at Old Billingsgate Market in London, on December 11, with a new theme for 2024.

The industry get-together, sponsored by Auto Trader, will this year embrace the era of the roaring ’20s, with guests invited to enjoy a night of glitz, glamour, vintage charm and timeless elegance.

Organisers are hoping for another successful night after last year’s event sold out, with just under 500 automotive industry figures in attendance.

Launching the black tie event, Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income at Ben, said: ‘We are inviting our automotive family to join us at Ben Ball 2024 which is set to be another fantastic evening of celebration and entertainment.

‘This year, we’re excited to be stepping back into the iconic era of the 1920s so you can expect a night to remember, full of style and sophistication.

‘We continue to support a record number of automotive people due to the cost-of-living crisis which is having a big impact on their health and wellbeing.

‘Ben Ball is a critical fundraising event as it brings in vital donations to change lives and support those who are struggling, while also enabling us to recognise those who have helped us achieve so much during the year.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you to Old Billingsgate Market again this December for the flagship automotive event of the year!’

Car Dealer is a long-standing supporter of Ben and 10% of all ticket sales from our recent Car Dealer Live conference were donated to the charity.

There is also a raffle at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards every year, with the proceeds going to Ben.

Tickets for this year’s Ben Ball start at £375 per person for a Silver Table, with a Platinum Table of 10 costing £7,000.

Commenting on this year’s Ben Ball, Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, said: ‘Once again it’s a huge privilege to be sponsoring the Ball, which not only raises critical funds for those who are most in need of help, but also drives awareness of the incredible work Ben does day in day out.

‘It’s humbling to see so many businesses and individuals from across the industry come together every year, to dig deep, and to support such a vital charity which provides invaluable services to so many of our industry colleagues and friends.

‘The cost-of-living crisis means more people than ever are relying on Ben, so support from across the industry needs to grow even further to match the increased demand. I have no doubt that 2024 will be another huge success.’

Tickets for the 2024 Ben Ball can be purchased here.