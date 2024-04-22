Dealer group Lookers opens state-of-the-art new BYD dealership in Yorkshire

Dealer group Lookers has opened a state-of-the-art new BYD dealership in Yorkshire as the Chinese brand continues to grow its retail presence.

Car Dealer reported last month that Lookers had opened its first standalone BYD site as part of a wider multi-franchise Car Hub in Middlesbrough.

That development has now been quickly followed up by a second showroom in Sheffield, at a site which was formerly an approved used Ford centre.

The premises, on Savile Street East, have space for around 80 vehicles from across the BYD range.

Bosses say they are ‘excited’ to see how the new dealerships performs, with plans already in place for further expansion in both stock and staff.

Ryan Smith, general manager at Lookers BYD Sheffield, said: ‘It’s a really exciting time for BYD and we’re looking forward to sharing all the exciting things the brand has to offer with our customers.

‘Already, we’ve got more than 80 vehicles on site, bringing in BYD’s three electric car models, the Dolphin, the Atto 3 and the Seal, as well as BYD’s first EV van in the UK, the ETP3, with plans for more vehicle launches over the next two years.

‘At the moment, all vehicles are new, with used vehicles to join our stock as time goes on.