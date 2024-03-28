Lookers opens its first multi-franchise car dealership hub after £6m investment

Lookers has thrown open the doors of its first new and used multi-franchise Car Hub concept.

The plan was revealed to Car Dealer last April by chief operating officer Duncan McPhee and now the site in Middlesbrough has opened to the public after a £6m investment.

Incorporating the North Yorkshire town’s largest on-site automotive education and advice centre, it focuses on all-electric driving and specialises in multi-franchise vehicle sales, service, maintenance and cosmetic repairs.

The hub also has two standalone dealerships for Ford and BYD – the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s first official showcase of the Chinese EV brand and specially built to display the BYD Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal models.

In addition, the first-of-its-kind 25,500 sq m sustainable car retail concept boasts six 150kW EV rapid chargers capable of providing a 60-mile range to EV drivers in as little as six minutes.

Open 24 hours, the EV charging hub can power up to 480 cars in one day. Meanwhile, the new EV Experience Centre’s team will help give drivers information about electric cars and provide test drives.

McPhee said: ‘Lookers’ Car Hub in Middlesbrough is an exciting new concept.

‘It’s a one-stop shop where customers can buy a quality new or used vehicle, book repair work for any car brand, recharge or refuel their car, and learn about the future of sustainable motoring.

‘With space for more than 300 cars, an on-site workshop and Middlesbrough’s first EV Experience Centre packed with resources, we’re proud to be leading the charge for a greener, more sustainable future in Teesside and the wider area.’

He added: ‘Our aim is to provide knowledgeable, free and unbiased advice about electric driving, offering local residents and visitors the chance to directly experience the powerful motoring and environmental benefits which electric vehicles can bring, while also serving the needs of every motorist in the here and now.’

Last year, Lookers spent £3m on transforming its Volkswagen dealership in Teesside, bringing its VW car and van sites together in one redeveloped location.

In addition, in January this year, it officially opened its state-of-the-art new Nissan showroom in Sunderland after splashing out £1.8m on transforming its former Ford premises.

‘Teesside is a strategically important location for Lookers and we’re delighted to be making a further significant investment in Middlesbrough, in Sunderland and in the wider area,’ said McPhee.

Founded in 1908, Lookers now represents 33 volume and premium car manufacturers and has a network of more than 150 franchised locations.