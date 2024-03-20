Arnold Clark opens four new BYD sites as Chinese brand continues to grow UK dealer network

Chinese EV firm BYD has added to its ever growing UK dealer network by expanding its partnership with Arnold Clark.

The Car Dealer Top 100 table topper agreed a deal last year to become the brand’s exclusive Scottish retail partner, with the first site opening in Linwood, just west of Glasgow.

Now the group has confirmed that four more sites are up and running, representing the Chinese outfit in Perth, Aberdeen and Shiremoor.

The brand has also been added to Arnold Clark’s multi-franchise site in Edinburgh, which already housed Peugeot, Seat, Skoda and Cupra.

Confirming the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for Arnold Clark said: ‘Last year, Arnold Clark was delighted to become the exclusive Scottish retail partner of BYD and welcome customers to our new branch in Linwood.

‘We can now announce that four more BYD sites are open in Perth, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Shiremoor.’

The dealerships are just the latest in a string of new BYD sites as the brand looks to grow its presence in the UK.

Last year, Car Dealer reported on how the outfit had opened a luxurious flagship store in Mayfair, which is being run by Pendragon.

BYD’s UK marketing manager, Mark Blundell, was one of three industry experts sitting on our manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 2024.

The outfit also provided two cars – a Dolphin and a Seal – which were placed on display at the conference in Gaydon earlier this month.

You can read what Blundell had to say about the UK’s electrification plans here.

