Car dealer Pendragon to open flagship BYD showroom on up-market Mayfair square

Car dealer Pendragon has put aside recent uncertainty over its ownership to announce the opening of a new flagship BYD store in one of London’s most exclusive areas.

The showroom, which will operate under Pendragon’s Stratstone brand, is to open to customers later this week on Mayfair’s highly-desirable Berkeley Square.

It will join the group’s growing network of BYD dealerships, following other sites opening in Birmingham and Milton Keynes earlier this year.

The news comes after a dramatic week for Pendragon which saw a tug-of-war break out over the future of the group.

Last Monday, Car Dealer reported that American giant Lithia Motors had made a £280m bid to buy Pendragon’s car dealership businesses.

In response to that bid, the firm’s biggest shareholder – Hedin Group – teamed up with Synter-owner, Penske, to make their own offer.

Pendragon swiftly rejected the ‘‘undervalued’ and ‘unsolicited’ bid before the two firms returned with a second offer later in the week.

Speaking about the BYD news, Bill Berman, CEO of Pendragon, said: ‘We are delighted to bring BYD to this prestigious London location, right in the heart of Mayfair.

‘Accompanied by our BYD Birmingham and Milton Keynes locations, the addition of the Berkeley Square store gives customers the opportunity to experience these incredible EVs in person.