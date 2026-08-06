AI Week: Cutting through all the noise around AI is vital for dealers

There is no shortage of noise around AI. New products, bold claims and ‘AI powered’-features appear every day.

At Dealerkit, our approach is simple: Build AI tools that genuinely make life easier for dealers.

We are not adding features simply so we can put ‘AI’ in an advert. We are focused on practical tools that reduce administration, improve access to information and give dealership teams more time for customers, stock and sales.

AI is an extraordinary tool, and every dealership will need to embrace it. It will transform how dealers manage information, communicate with customers and make decisions. The question is no longer whether AI will become part of the motor trade, but how dealerships can use it effectively.

Dealerkit Auto Entry

One of the first major AI features we have been testing is automatic invoice importing with Auto Entry.



A dealer uploads an invoice and Dealerkit reads it, extracts the relevant information and files it against the correct vehicle. Instead of retyping details or checking them against a spreadsheet, the system handles the work.

Anyone who has worked in a dealership knows how much time invoice administration can consume. It is repetitive, relentless and easy to fall behind on. Those are exactly the kinds of problems we want AI to solve.

The Future Dealerkit AI Suite

We are developing smarter communication tools to help dealerships manage leads and follow-ups more effectively. The aim is not simply to capture customer enquiries, but to provide useful answers using Dealerkit data when the team is unavailable.

That could mean answering questions about a vehicle, qualifying the customer, trial-closing the enquiry, booking a test drive into the diary and generating a finance quote.

Imagine arriving at the dealership in the morning to find a handful of qualified leads, finance quotes already sent and test drives booked into the diary.

We are also working towards allowing users to ask Dealerkit questions directly. Instead of navigating menus or building reports, a dealer could ask: ‘Which vehicles have the quickest stock turn and highest profitability?’

Dealerkit could then analyse the relevant data and help identify the types of vehicles the dealership should consider buying more of.

Alongside our own AI tools, we are embracing the wider AI platforms dealers want to use. Our role is to help them access the correct Dealerkit data, achieve reliable results and integrate these tools safely into their businesses.

However, enthusiasm needs to be matched by realism.

AI is not perfect, and it can get things wrong. Almost anyone can connect an off the shelf AI tool to a product and produce an impressive demonstration. Building the feature is often the easy part. The real challenge is making it work reliably inside a dealership, day after day.

That means understanding dealership processes, identifying where AI may fail and making sure people can review or correct the result. We are building systems that help with the Monday morning backlog, not just for a product demonstration.

Many members of the Dealerkit team have worked in dealerships. They have sold cars, managed forecourts and dealt with the administration our products are designed to reduce. That experience helps us understand the difference between a feature that looks impressive and one that remains useful in a busy dealership.

Our aim is straightforward: Less repetitive admin, faster access to information, better customer communication and more efficient, profitable operations.

Not because AI replaces people, but because it handles more of the boring work and gives dealership teams more time to focus on what matters most.

That is the idea behind Dealerkit AI: practical technology, made for dealers and designed to solve real motor trade problems.

Contact:

W: dealerkit.com

P: 020 8132 3702

E: [email protected]

AI Week is running from August 3-7 on the Car Dealer Magazine website. Check out our dedicated features every day and special podcasts wherever you get your podcasts.

Watch Dealerkit’s Oliver Green in our special AI Week Podcast