All Electric Garages Group swaps Hyundai for BYD at terminated Stourbridge car dealership

All Electric Garages Group is swapping Hyundai for BYD at its Stourbridge car dealership, after the site was terminated by the South Korean brand.

Bosses say that from today (July 1), the site will no longer be selling new Hyundai vehicles, nor be authorised to carry out warranty work for the manufacturer.

They say the decision to axe the site ‘was not made by us’ and forms part of Hyundai’s wider ‘fewer, bigger, better’ strategy, which has resulted in just one partner being selected to represent the brand in the Birmingham area.

It is also alleged that requests to retain authorised Hyundai Aftersales support until May 2026 were declined, despite the site only opening two-and-a-half-years ago.

In a statement published on the firm’s website, managing director, Jason Pickerill admitted to sharing customers’ feelings of ‘surprise and disappointment’.

He said: ‘As of July 1, we will no longer be selling new Hyundai vehicles or be authorised to carry out Hyundai warranty work and prepaid Hyundai service plans at our Hyundai Stourbridge dealership.

‘This decision was not made by us. Hyundai Motor Company is restructuring its network with a “fewer, bigger, better” strategy, selecting just one partner to represent them in the Birmingham area.

‘Unfortunately, due to the size of our business, we were not selected by the company, despite our hard work and greatest efforts.

‘We were also informed that Stourbridge is no longer recognised as a designated market area, despite opening this location just over two and a half years ago under their instruction.

‘We requested to retain authorised Hyundai Aftersales support until May 2026, but this was declined – something we know will disappoint many of our loyal customers.

‘For over 32 years, it has been our privilege to represent the Hyundai brand and, more importantly, to serve you, our loyal customers, with honesty, commitment, and care.

‘We understand this news may come as a surprise and perhaps a disappointment, and we share those feelings with you.

‘The Hyundai franchise has been an important part of our journey, and we are deeply proud of the trust and relationships we’ve built with so many of you through this brand.’

BYD adds to rapidly expanding dealer network

Despite Hyundai’s abrupt exit, the site itself will remain open, with All Electric having signed up with Chinese brand BYD.

The new operation officially launches today (July 1) with bosses hoping that the change will represent an ‘exciting future’.

Pickerill added: ‘While we’re sad to close our Hyundai chapter, we’re excited to announce a new beginning: All Electric Garages Group will be taking on BYD, one of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing automotive brands, leading the charge in electric and Hybrid vehicle technology and sustainable mobility.

‘We believe BYD represents an exciting future, and we are thrilled to bring this dynamic lineup to our community. BYD Stourbridge launches July 1.

‘Come and visit us in our showrooms soon – we’d love to show you what the future of motoring looks like.’

Car Dealer has contacted Hyundai and BYD for comment.