Automotive Compliance business grows as it takes on iComply Online services

Automotive Compliance has announced a strategic partnership with AutoProtect Group that will grow its team and customer base.

AutoProtect Group will transfer its compliance services from iComply Online clients and Appointed Representative network.

Meanwhile, Automotive Compliance will take on the iComply team and integrate the AutoProtect online compliance tools seeing both businesses benefit.

AutoProtect Appointed Representatives and iComply Online clients will receive seamless access to Automotive Compliance’s extensive resources, industry-leading support, and deep regulatory expertise.

Paul Speakman, founding director at Automotive Compliance, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome the iComply team into the Automotive Compliance family.

‘This is a natural fit with our vision to empower dealerships and Appointed Representatives with streamlined, intuitive, and future-ready compliance solutions; together, we will build on our shared values of trust, transparency, and innovation, strengthening our commitment to delivering best-in-class compliance solutions and ensures our clients continue to receive the highest level of service and innovation.’

Helena Davis, National Operations Manager, joining from IComply said: ‘This is more than a business transaction—it’s a partnership built on shared values and a mutual dedication to compliance excellence.

‘We are excited about what the future holds for our clients and our team as part of the Automotive Compliance network.’

Mike Edwards, chief revenue officer at AutoProtect Group, said: ‘I remember an anecdote from a conference I attended a few years back. Alex Matthews, now of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada, shared an interesting analogy about the Ostrich and the Zebra. Each contributing something different to enable both animals to thrive.

‘The benefits of the collaboration and mutualistic relationship between these animals is how I see our new venture with Automotive Compliance.

‘When it comes to compliance, I think it takes true specialism to be able to provide the rigour needed to satisfy market demands.’