Aston Martin hosts special 70th anniversary celebration for Newport Pagnell Works site

Aston Martin’s Works site in Newport Pagnell has marked its 70th anniversary with a special gathering of more than 100 classic models.

The birthday celebrations saw scores of rare cars come together at the Buckinghamshire site, as well as several significant faces from throughout Aston Martin history.

Examples of every major Aston Martin and Lagonda model built between 1955 and the early 2000s were present on the day, with a keynote speech given by world-renowned DB7 and V12 Vanquish designer Ian Callum.

There were also addresses from 1980s Nimrod privateer driver, Ray Mallock and Iain Heggie – son of 1960s Aston Martin Managing Director Steve Heggie – as enthusiasts revelled in the unique opportunity.

The former global headquarters of Aston Martin Lagonda, the site sits in a modest mock Tudor building known affectionately as ‘Sunnyside’.

The celebration, hosted on Saturday (Oct 11), saw an ‘exceptional’ selection of DB6 models, as well as a host of DB4s and 5s.

There was also a display of V12 Vanquish, V8 and Lagonda models, as well as a smattering of rarer DB 2/4, DB Mk III’s, V550s and V600s.

The Aston Martin Owners Club were present in force and operated a ‘relaxed concours’ competition to mark the anniversary.

Reflecting on the success of the day Aston Martin Works president, Paul Spires, said: ‘We wanted the 70th anniversary event to be a memorable occasion for all concerned, but I don’t think any of us envisaged it being quite such a special affair!

‘The chats with our superb guest speakers, the enthusiasm and dedication of the Works staff, and the exceptional commitment of our guests, some of whom who had travelled hundreds of miles to be with us on Saturday, really does speak volumes about the affection for Newport Pagnell as a key part of the Aston Martin Lagonda story.

‘A few of the cars that were present at the anniversary celebration had not been back to Newport Pagnell since the day they were built, many decades ago, while many others are, of course, ‘old friends’ of the Works business.

‘I don’t think, even back in the ‘60s, there was ever a time when quite so many examples of the DB6 were parked outside Sunnyside and in this, the 60th anniversary of the car’s launch, it was truly a sight to behold!’

Images provided by Aston Martin Works