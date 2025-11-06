Bentley scales back electrification plans amid increased demand for plug-in hybrid models

Bentley has rowed back on its plan to go all electric in the next ten years, with the luxury marque now saying ICE and hybrid models will last until ‘at least’ 2035.

The carmaker had previously pledged to phase out all non EV models over the next decade as part of its ambitious ‘Beyond100+’ strategy.

However, bosses have now decided reverse the decision as a result of increased demand for its plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The British brand now says that it will offer a variety of petrol and plug-in hybrid cars up until 2035 and possibly beyond.

Confirming the change of approach, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: ‘Today’s updates to our Beyond100+ strategy reaffirm Bentley’s commitment to progress — responsibly and sustainably.

‘We are evolving our product cadence to reflect the realities of a changing world and a dynamic marketplace.

‘By extending introducing new internal combustion engined models, and offering hybrid powertrains until at least 2035, we are ensuring that every Bentley customer can continue to experience the full breadth of our performance and craftsmanship.’

Elsewhere, Bentley has also announced further details of its upcoming ‘Luxury Urban SUV’ which is set to arrive next year.

The new electric model will be able to charge from zero to 100 miles in seven minutes and will offer ‘craftsmanship expected of the marque’.

A new Supersports model – only the fourth car to wear the badge – will also be unveiled next week, bringing a more focused take on the latest-generation Continental GT.

The brand says that it will be the ‘lightest, most driver-focused and first rear-wheel-drive Continental GT ever’ when it is first showcased in New York on November 13.