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BYD’s Denza eyes luxury people-mover market with new £75,000 ‘D9’

  • D9 aims to bring ‘first-class airline standards of travel’
  • Prices start from £75,000 although there’s no UK arrival date yet
  • The D9 is a rival to the Mercedes V-Class and Lexus LM

Time 9:26 am, August 6, 2026

Denza’s product blitz continues with a new luxury people-carrier called the D9.

The premium arm of BYD has already launched a Porsche Taycan-rivalling model called the Z9GT, as well as a new SUV called the Bao 5. But now it wants to muscle into the luxury people-mover market – home to the Mercedes V-Class and Lexus LM.

Denza claims the new D9 brings ‘first-class airline standards of travel’. Prices start from £75,000.

Equipped with a plug-in hybrid setup, the D9 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is linked to two electric motors, with one mounted at the front axle and another at the rear.

In nearly all driving situations, the petrol engine works as a generator for the 58.5kWh battery. In all, the D9 can return up to 130 miles of electric-only power, though through a combination of electricity and petrol power the D9 should manage up to 590 miles when fully charged and full of fuel.

Denza D9 interior

The D9 also gets Denza’s Flash charging technology which will allow for a 10-70% charge in nine minutes. In all, the D9 can accept a charge of up to 559kW – one of the quickest of any electrified model on sale in the UK.

Two trim levels will be available from launch – Elegance and Ultimate. The former features power sliding doors, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen and a full 1.1 square-metre panoramic sunroof. An LCD panel in each of the second-row seats allows passengers to control climate functions, as well as infotainment features. A cooled and heated compartment can be used to store food and drinks, too.

Ultimate – priced from £85,000 – adds ‘zero gravity’ middle-row seats with 14-way adjustment, a 16-point massaging function and an ability to recline up to 152 degrees. Both middle-row occupants also get their own 12.8-inch entertainment display mounted to the headrest of the seats ahead. All seven seats get Nappa leather upholstery, too.

While Denza hasn’t confirmed an official on-sale date for the D9, customers can register their interest via the brand’s website.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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