Calls to crackdown on fake HPI Checks as bosses write to the CMA

Cap HPI has called on regulators to crack down on what it describes as rogue vehicle history check providers, warning that misleading websites are putting used car buyers at risk.

The company behind the HPI Check brand says it has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), urging it to investigate operators it believes are using misleading marketing, hidden subscription charges and poor-quality vehicle data to attract customers.

According to Solera Cap HPI, many consumers believe they are buying a genuine HPI Check but instead purchase reports from unrelated providers using similar branding and business models.

Chris Wright, regional vice president for the firm, said: ‘Consumers rely on vehicle history checks to protect themselves when making one of the biggest purchases they’ll ever make.

‘Instead, too many are finding themselves caught by hidden subscription charges, unclear pricing and reports built on data that simply doesn’t match the quality or depth buyers expect.

‘We have alerted the CMA to what we believe are rogue operators in this market because consumers deserve transparency.

‘If you’re buying a vehicle history report, you should know exactly what data sits behind it, what you’re paying for and whether the provider stands behind its information.’

The company says the growing recognition of the HPI Check brand has unintentionally created opportunities for copycat websites, with many motorists now using ‘HPI check’ as a generic term for any vehicle history report.

Solera Cap HPI argues the problem extends beyond pricing practices, saying consumers should also understand where vehicle data comes from, whether it includes police, DVLA, finance and insurance records, and whether any guarantee backs the information provided.

The company says its own HPI Check draws on data covering more than 35 million live vehicles, works with all 45 British police forces and includes a £30,000 data guarantee. It also says the service identifies around 975 insurance write-offs and 726 mileage discrepancies every day.

As part of its campaign, then firm has published guidance encouraging motorists to look beyond headline prices, ensure they are buying from the genuine HPI Check website, understand the source of vehicle data and check whether reports include meaningful guarantees.

The call comes as the CMA continues to target misleading online business practices, including drip pricing and hidden subscription models, under its strengthened consumer protection powers.

Wright added: ‘The vehicle history sector exists to reduce risk, not create more of it.

‘Good provenance data protects consumers, dealers and lenders alike. Poor data and misleading sales practices erode confidence across the entire used car market.

‘We believe it’s time for stronger action to ensure buyers know exactly what they’re getting before they part with their money.’

Cap HPI was Highly Commended in this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards in the provenance checks category.