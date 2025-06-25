Cap HPI – Used Car Valuations 2025

Used cars are always a hot topic but never more so in the past few years. And with more used EVs, the subject is top of dealers’ minds.

That’s why getting the right data that is accurate, up-to-date and that can be relied upon is absolutely crucial for any dealer whether big or small.

For the second year running, car dealers have said Cap HPI delivers the best service when it comes to valuing used cars – an honour that isn’t lost on the company’s head of valuations, Chris Plumb.

‘It feels fantastic,’ said Plumb, ‘we’re genuinely proud to win this award for the second year on the trot.

‘It’s a real honour, particularly because it comes directly from our dealer customers. A huge amount of effort goes in behind the scenes from the whole team to make this happen.’

With Cap HPI winning this gong two years on the trot, it would seem as though dealers believe the firm to be a trusted partner in a fast-changing and often unpredictable used car marketplace.

According to the company, its edge lies in its razor-sharp commitment to accuracy, something it sees as absolutely fundamental.

‘Accuracy is the number one driver within our business,’ Plumb added. ‘But it’s also about speed and the trust the industry places in our values.

‘We’re constantly listening to the market, reacting to trends, and adjusting our data in real time to give dealers what they need.’

Plumb said the win belongs to the entire valuations team – including Jeremy, Clive, Matt, Rachel and Craig – whose dedication and market awareness helps set Cap HPI apart.

While 2025 has been steady in terms of product rollouts, the team has been hard at work behind the scenes, particularly on the increasingly important topic of battery electric vehicles.

‘We’ve got around 100 projects on the go – and many are focused on understanding and improving how we reflect the impact of EVs, provenance checks, and changing supply dynamics,’ added Plumb.